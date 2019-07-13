Otedola ‘glad to help Chukwu, others, than spend N50 million on champagne’

Related News

Billionaire businessman Femi Otedola has reiterated his desire to help more people with his wealth rather than to be wasteful like some of his associates who he claimed, spend as much as N50 million on champagne.

Mr. Otedola made this remark when former Nigeria national team captain Christian Chukwu on his arrival from the United Kingdom visited the business mogul to acknowledge his support for his medical expenses.

Though Mr. Otedola said he was humbled by the visit and acknowledgment by Mr. Chukwu, he said such philanthropic gestures are just a part of his nature.

“I was moved when I heard about Mr. Chukwu’s situation because I remember that about 20 years ago, my father, the late Sir Michael Otedola also suffered a stroke from using fake aspirin,” he said.

“This experience has over time made me appreciate that good medical attention can give a good and prolonged life and that was what motivated me to rise up and assist Mr. Christian Chukwu.”

Mr Otedola continued: “In my circle of friends, many people spend up to N50 million to drink champagne and generally ‘enjoy’ life, but at the end of it all what happens? It passes out of their body as waste.

“For me, therefore (and I also tell my friends) it is important to use such money to benefit others and put a smile on the faces of as many people as we can.”

The state of Mr. Chukwu’s health conditions made the headlines in April when it was first reported that the former Nigeria captain is down with cancer.

Mr Otedola donated $50,000 to help with the treatment.

The businessman said he later spent over double the amount he initially donated.

“To update you, the sum of roughly N36, 635,000 has been expended on Mr. Christian Chukwu’s medical and travel expenses and it is my joy that I am spending the money God blessed me with to be of assistance to him,” he said.

Mr Otedola added: “Additionally, for me, this gesture is not just a one-off affair, people may not be aware but Mr. Peter Fregene, another former Super Eagles goalkeeper is currently being assisted with his medical situation and we are confident that he will also come out of the hospital strong and healthy.

“These humanitarian gestures also extend to the entertainment sector, where I am currently responsible for the medical rehabilitation of Mr. Victor Olaotan who is in Turkey at the moment. Mr. Olaotan is a very popular actor and was lead character in the soap opera series “Tinsel”.

“So for me, it is just my nature to give back to society and these philanthropic gestures are just a tip of the iceberg. I am humbled by the gratitude being expressed by Mr. Chukwu but I believe that all thanks belong to God and I thank God for putting me in a position to be able to be of assistance.”

Mr. Otedola has also promised to give the Super Eagles $25,000 for every goal scored in Sunday’s semi-final clash against Algeria as a means of further motivating the team to do their best to make it to the final.