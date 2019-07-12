What the weather would look like on Saturday – NiMet

Related News

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) on Friday in Abuja predicted thundery and rainy activities over Sokoto, Yelwa, Maiduguri, Gusau, and Yobe in the North in the morning hours of Saturday.

It predicted thunderstorm with rain over Kano, Gusau, Potiskum, Katsina and Nguru later in the day with day and night temperatures of 30 to 32 degree Celsius and 22 to 24 degree Celsius respectively.

“For Central States, thunderstorms with rain are anticipated over Abuja, Minna, Makurdi, Yola, Jos, Bauchi, Kaduna, Lafia, and Gombe axis in the morning hours.

“While cloudy conditions are expected over the region with chances of thunderstorms and rain over Jos, Bida, Lokoja, Minna, Kaduna, and Zaria in the afternoon/evening period.

“Day and night temperatures are expected to be 24 to 30 degree Celsius and 17 to 24 degree Celsius,” it said.

According to NiMet, rains are expected over Lagos, Ijebu-Ode, PortHarcourt, Yenegoa, and Calabar in the morning hours.

It forecast rains over the region excepting Enugu, Awka, and Abakaliki in the inland where cloudy conditions are likely later in the day with day and night temperatures of 27 to 30 degree Celsius and 19 to 23 degree Celsius respectively.

