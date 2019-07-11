Twitter crashes again

Screen shot of twitter error page
Screen shot of twitter error page

Users across the world were unable to access their Twitter feeds and profiles on Thursday evening, amidst concerns that the social media giant had crashed again.

Twitter acknowledged the problem in a statement Thursday night, saying “We are currently investigating issues people are having accessing Twitter. We will keep you updated on whats happening.”

The statement did not disclose the cause of the crash.

The crash came barely a few days after Twitter, Facebook and Facebook’s sister social networking platforms, especially Instagram and WhatsApp, suffered technical glitches and plunged users into several hours of complaints.

Users have started reporting that the crash might have been resolved as of 8:43 p.m. Nigerian time Thursday, but many still find it difficult to load fresh pages on the official Twitter apps on Android and iOS-based devises.

Twitter did not immediately confirm that the service had been fully restored.

