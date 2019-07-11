9.8m pupils have benefited from school feeding programme – Presidency

Osinbajo flags off school feeding programme in Ekiti
Osinbajo flags off school feeding programme in Ekiti

The Federal Government’s National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP) now feeds over 9.8 million pupils daily in 32 states.

Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, also said that Yobe has joined the programme.

Under the NHGSFP, school children in over 53,000 public primary schools are fed with one free, nutritious meal a day, while it has engaged over 106,000 cooks in the 32 states.

The 32 states currently benefitting from the school feeding programme are Anambra, Abia, Akwa Ibom, Adamawa, Bauchi, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Ebonyi, Enugu, Kaduna, Kebbi, Kogi, Sokoto, and Nasarawa.

Others include Taraba, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Plateau, Delta, Zamfara, Imo, Jigawa, Kano, Niger, Katsina, Ondo, Edo, Gombe, Ekiti, and Yobe states.

In the second term of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, the programme has a target of reaching well over 12 million pupils in all the 36 states and the FCT.

More so, the federal government has commenced the distribution of aluminium bowls and spoons for pupils in public primary schools in six states currently benefiting from the School Feeding Programme.

Under the first phase of the distribution, over 2.4 million bowls and spoons will be distributed in Plateau State (314,082), Adamawa (182,144), Kaduna (834,130), Katsina (742, 689), Oyo (199, 922), Delta (136,710) and Ebonyi (73,513).

The school feeding programme has not only helped to increase enrolment rates of pupils in the states, but it is also effectively tackling early year malnutrition and the problem of stunting while improving the cognitive skills of children.

The programme has also provided sustainable income for local farmers, jobs for cooks as well as increasing growth and productivity in the local economies.

(NAN)

Akwa Ibom advertD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.