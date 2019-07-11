Minority Leadership Crisis: PDP Committee meets Elumelu, others

Related News

The committee set up by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT) on Thursday met with Ndudi Elumelu and six other lawmakers.

The lawmakers are -Wole Oke, Lynda Ikpeazu, Anayo Edwin, Gideon Gwadi, Toby Okechukwu and Adekoya Abdul-Majid.

The lawmakers were suspended by the party over House of Representatives Minority leadership crisis.

The committee chaired by former Senate President, Iyorchia Ayu, met with the suspended lawmakers at his Abuja residence.

The five-member committee was set-up on Tuesday to intervene in the matter and submit its report within seven days.

Members of the committee include are two former Senate Presidents, David Mark and Adolphus Wabara, a former Deputy Senate President, Ibrahim Mantu, and a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Austin Opara, who serves as its secretary.

Mr Ayu, who spoke with journalists said it was a family affairs, saying “elders of the party are meeting and this is a family affair.’’

He said the decision of the committee would be in the best interest of the party.

Some about 50 other lawmakers elected under the platform of the party, also came to the venue of the meeting in solidarity with their suspended colleagues.

One of the lawmakers who pleaded anonymity told journalists that the matter was not just about Mr Elumelu and the suspended members alone, but something that concerned all lawmakers elected on the platform of the PDP.

“This issue is not about Elumelu alone, but about all of us. So, we are here to show our support to all of us, believing that at the end of the day, the party would be stronger,’’ he said.

The PDP on Friday, suspended Elumelu and six other members of House of Representatives for one month over the minority leadership tussle in the lower chamber.

(NAN)