Nigeria demands probe into death of national in South Africa

Abike Dabiri
Abike Dabiri-Erewa

The Nigerian Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has demanded a thorough investigation in the alleged murder of Elizabeth Ndubuisi-Chukwu, the Deputy Director-General of Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria in South Africa.

The Chairman of NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, in an interview said the Consular General, Godwin Adama, had a staff working with the police and investigating authorities in South Africa.

Mrs Ndubuisi-Chukwu was in South Africa to attend the Conference of the African Insurance Organisation (AIO).

She was reportedly found dead in her room at Emperor’s Palace Casino Hotel and Convention Centre, Johannesburg on June 13.

“We must know what happened. If it means getting a private investigator we will, we should not be pushed to the edge We have reached a tipping point.

“Someone goes for a conference? And murdered? For the sake of both countries and for closure for the families we must know what happened and we will, ” an irate Mrs Dabiri-Erewa said.

She further said she had faith in the assurances given by the Consular General adding that the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria and South Africa set up an early warning signal sometime ago.

“It is definitely not working and it has to be reviewed,” she said.

The chairman added that it can only be done at a ministerial level.

“FG not treating with kids gloves though I believe we must be more assertive, which the commission will now demand.

”Eight policemen in South Africa are currently on trial for their involvement in killings of Nigerians and our mission is monitoring the cases. Mrs Ndubuisi must not die in vain. It’s one death too many and we have demanded full cooperation from South Africa and we expect nothing less,” she said.
(NAN)

Akwa Ibom advertD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.