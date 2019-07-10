NiMet predicts rains across Nigeria Thursday

Rains
Rainfall [Photo: Vanguard News]

The Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted rains across the country for Thursday.

NiMet`s weather outlook on Wednesday in Abuja predicted thunderstorms over the northern states in the morning hours.

It further predicted cloudy condition over the region later in the day with day and night temperatures of 28 to 30 degree Celsius and 21 to 25 degree Celsius respectively.

“For central states, cloudy conditions are anticipated over this region with chances of a few rains over Niger and Abuja in the morning hours.

“Thunderstorm and rains are anticipated over this region in the afternoon/evening hours with day and night temperature of 23 to 31 degree Celsius and 17 to 25 degree Celsius,“ NiMet predicted.

According to the agency, intermittent rains are anticipated over the southern states throughout the forecast period.

It predicted day and night temperatures of the region to be 28 to 30 degree Celsius and 21 to 24 degree Celsius respectively. (NAN)

