Teenager charged with hacking into bank account to steal N4m

Laptop

A teenager, Nonso Okereke, was on Wednesday brought before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly hacking into a Wema Bank account and stealing N4 million.

Mr Okereke, 19, is standing trial along with one Emeka Onumba, 36, on a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

The defendants, whose residential addresses were not given, however, pleaded not guilty before Magistrate A.O. Alogba.

The prosecutor, Ingobo Emby, told the court that the duo committed the offences sometime in January at Wema Bank Plc Headquarters, located at 54, Marina St., Lagos Island.

Mr Emby alleged that the defendants hacked into an account of Wema Bank, fraudulently transferred N4 million into various accounts, and later withdrew the money and shared.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State.

The magistrate granted them bail in the sum of N400,000 each with two sureties each in like sum who must have N500,000 in their bank accounts.

He adjourned the case until July 18 for trial.

(NAN)

Akwa Ibom advertD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.