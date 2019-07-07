NiMet predicts Monday’s weather across Nigeria

Rains
Rainfall [Photo: Vanguard News]

The Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted thundery and rainy activities over many parts of the country for Monday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook for Sunday predicted thunderstorms over northern states in the morning hours.

According to it, there are prospects of thunderstorms over Sokoto, Yelwa, Kebbi, Maiduguri, Gombe and Bauchi in the afternoon/evening hours with day and night temperatures of 32 to 35 degree Celsius and 21 to 24 degree Celsius.

“For central states, cloudy morning conditions are expected over central region with chances of thunderstorms over Makurdi, Abuja, Yola, Taraba & Minna during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms/rains are envisaged over the region with day and night temperature of 29 to 34 degree Celsius and 20 to 25 degree Celsius respectively,“ NiMet predicted.

It predicted continuous moderate rains over southern dtates throughout the forecast period with day and night temperatures of 27 to 33 degree Celsius and 21 to 24 degree Celsius.

“With the influx of moisture into the country; there are prospects of thunderstorms and rains over most parts of the country over the next 24 hours, NiMet predicted.

(NAN)

