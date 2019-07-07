Teenager stabs brother to death over music at wedding party

A wedding ceremony on Saturday ended in tragedy in Kano as a 19-year-old woman stabbed her elder brother to death during a quarrel between the siblings over the choice of music for the event.

The police spokesperson in Kano, Haruna Abdullahi, confirmed the incident which happened at Badawa quarters in Nasarawa Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Abdullahi said the police got a report at 8 p.m. that a 30-year-old man, Sani Sulaiman, of Badawa Quarters, Kano was stabbed by his sister, Mariya Sulaiman, when the family was celebrating the marriage of another sister of the siblings.

He said the police rushed to the scene and found the victim lying in a pool of his blood. He was later confirmed dead at Muhammad Abdullahi Wase Hospital where he was he was taken by the police.

The police said officers arrested the suspect and preliminary investigation revealed that the incident occurred over an argument between the two.

“The argument arose when the deceased ordered that the music going on during the ceremony be stopped, which Mariya resisted and used a knife to stab Sani on the neck

“The commissioner of police Ahmed Iliyasu ordered that case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation,” the police said.

