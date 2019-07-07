Pastor arrested for allegedly raping 15-year-old

Nigeria Police
Nigeria Police on patrol

The Lagos State Police Command says it has arrested a pastor in the state for allegedly raping and impregnating a 15-year-old girl.

The Lagos State Police Command spokesperson, Bala Elkana, said in a press statement on Sunday that the mother of the victim from Akure, Ondo State, brought in the report.

According to him, the mother of the victim reported the alleged crime at Igando Police Station on July 2.

He said that the complainant alleged that sometime in August 2017, her daughter was brought to Lagos to live with the suspect and his wife.

“She stated further that she discovered that the survivor was pregnant sometime in June 2018 and that when she interrogated her, she mentioned the name of the suspect.

“The survivor stated in her statement that it all started in January 2018 when the suspect started having sexual intercourse with her and got her pregnant. She stated further that she gave birth to a baby girl sometime in April 2019,” he said.

In a similar development, a 35-year-old man has also been arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in an uncompleted building.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the suspect was reported at Iba Police Station by one Harrisson on July 2.

Mr Elkana said that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigation was concluded. (NAN)

Akwa Ibom advertD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.