2019 Hajj: NAHCON sends 41-member advance team to Saudi Arabia

Related News

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has dispatched a team of 41 officials to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in further preparation for this year’s Hajj exercise.

The officials, who are expected to tidy up preparations before the commencement of pilgrims airlift, departed from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Friday.

Addressing the delegation, NAHCON’s chairman, Abdullahi Muhammad, urged them to be of good conduct and ensure the success of the 2019 hajj exercise.

“Your behaviour, your commitment, your conduct, and relationships matter a lot and it will be used to assess Nigerian pilgrims and officials,” he said.

Mr Muhammad reminded the officials that they were on a national assignment, and charged them to ensure they portray a good image for the country.

He urged the officials not to compromise on matters of national interest as well as welfare and quality of service to be rendered to the pilgrims.

“Without the pilgrims, you will not be there as officials. We, therefore, have to protect the interest, welfare, comfort, and dignity of our pilgrims.”

Mr Muhammad said the officials should feel honoured for being selected to serve the pilgrims, who are guests of Allah.

The NAHCON chairperson also asked the officials to cooperate and support Saudi officials in ensuring hitch-free hajj operation.

In his remarks, NAHCON’s director of human resources, Ibrahim Sodangi, urged the officials to be just and kind to their subordinates and pilgrims while in Saudi Arabia.