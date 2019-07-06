Anambra, Rivers get new commissioners of police

IGP, Mohammed Adamu
The Nigeria Police Force has redeployed the commissioners of police in Rivers and Anambra commands.

In a statement on Friday, the police spokesperson, Frank Mba, said the redeployment took effect immediately.

Abang John, formerly of the Department of Research and Planning, Force Headquarters, Abuja has been posted to Anambra.

The commissioner of police in charge of Anambra State, DanDaura Mustapha, has been redeployed to Rivers State as the new police chief.

The former commissioner of police in charge of Rivers State, Usman Alhassan Belel, returns to Force Headquarters, Abuja, to take over as the new commissioner of police in the Department of Research and Planning.

Both Mr Mustapha and Mr Belel were redeployed to Anambra and Rivers state on February 7.

The postings which are strategically routine in nature are designed to enhance the overall effectiveness and efficiency of policing services in the affected States and Departments.

The IGP advised the newly deployed commissioners of police to bring to bear their experiences and expertise in dealing with the peculiar challenges in their new places of work.

