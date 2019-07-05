PHOTO NEWS: Some of Diezani Alison-Madueke’s $40m Jewelry, Gold iphone Forfeited to FG

The pictures below show some pieces of jewellery and a customized gold iPhone, all valued at $40m belonging to Diezani Alison-Madueke, a former Minister of Petroleum Resources.

Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos had on Friday (July 5, 2019) ordered the former minister to forfeit the items to the federal government.

The order followed an ex parte application filed by the Ibrahim Magu-led Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The pieces of jewellery were recovered by the EFCC in homes traced to Mrs Alison-Madueke who is now a fugitive in London. She fled Nigeria after the 2015 elections as the EFCC moved to put her on trial for alleged corruption.

In the application brought before Justice Oweibo, the EFCC said the expensive items, comprising wristwatches, necklaces, bracelets, bangles, earrings and more, were reasonably suspected to have been acquired with proceeds of unlawful activities of the former minister.

See pictures below:

Akwa Ibom advertD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.