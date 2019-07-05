Osun Governorship: Buhari congratulates Oyetola on Supreme Court victory

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Governor Gboyega Oyetola of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) who was reaffirmed winner of Osun 2018 election by the Supreme Court.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the apex court announced Mr Oyetola as the winner on Friday.

This came after the appeal court earlier nullified the March 22 judgement of the Osun State election petition tribunal which declared Ademola Adeleke of the PDP as the winner.

The apex court said the judge who had read the majority judgement at the tribunal, Peter Obiora, was evidently absent on February 6, following the documents before the court.

It said the failure of Mr Obiora to be present on that day when crucial evidence was presented to the tribunal, meant that the tribunal lacked the authority to have given any judgment on the matter.

Two of the seven members of the Supreme Court panel, however, disagreed with the ruling.

Mr Buhari in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Femi Adesina, said: “The decision of the apex court lays to rest the tussle over the governorship of Osun State and removes all encumbrances on the path of the governor from fully delivering dividends of democracy to the good people of the state”

“President Buhari commends the government and people of Osun in allowing the rule of law to run its entire course, urging them as well as security agencies to sustain the peace.”

“He calls on the victorious governor and the ruling All Progressives Congress party to be magnanimous in victory and make concrete moves towards inclusive governance as may be necessary.”