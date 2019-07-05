Assault: Senator Elisha Abbo granted bail

Related News

After spending the night in custody, the police on Friday granted bail to Elisha Abbo, the Nigerian senator caught assaulting a woman on camera.

Abuja police commissioner Bala Ciroma told PREMIUM TIMES Mr Abbo was allowed to go home around noon on Friday after meeting a set of administrative conditions for his bound.

The senator was arrested and detained overnight after turning himself in to the police for alleged assault on a woman at a sex toy shop. PREMIUM TIMES broke the news of the attack on Tuesday afternoon, drawing nationwide outrage and calls for Mr Abbo to be prosecuted.

The senator owned up to the violence, which occurred in May, and issued an apology at a press briefing Wednesday night. He subsequently turned himself in on Thursday afternoon.

Mr Ciroma declined to give specific terms of the bail to PREMIUM TIMES, but a police source said they were “stringent enough to secure his return to the investigators as may be necessary” in the course of the preliminary probe.

It was also learnt that Mr Abbo was released because the victim of the assault had travelled out of Abuja to attend the burial of a deceased family member.

Another police source told PREMIUM TIMES it was not immediately clear when Mr Abbo would be charged to court because preliminary findings were not sufficient to file charges.

The source said both the victim’s testimony and forensic analysis of the video would be necessary as part of the investigation.

“We need to do a forensic analysis of the CCTV footage that is in circulation, but this may take about a week or two to conclude,” the police source said.

The police began their investigation following an order by Inspector-General Mohammed Adamu on Wednesday. Some commentators, however, argued that the published video was sufficient for the police to file criminal charges against Mr Abbo and arraigned him in court.

Separate investigations by the Nigerian Senate and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had also been initiated into the assault allegations.