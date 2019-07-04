Senator Elisha Abbo may spend night in jail — Police

Related News

Elisha Abbo may spend the night in police custody after turning himself in as part of an ongoing investigation into his assault scandal.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt from Abuja police commissioner Bala Ciroma that Mr Abbo had honoured Wednesday’s invitation over his slap of a woman at a sex toy shop in May.

PREMIUM TIMES published details of the assault on Tuesday afternoon, which prompted a nationwide outrage.

Mr Abbo apologised for his conduct on Wednesday night, hours after the police and the Senate launched separate probe of the matter.

Mr Ciroma told PREMIUM TIMES the senator was still at the FCT Police Command Headquarters as of 8:15 p.m. Thursday, more than four hours after he reported for interrogation.

Mr Ciroma added that Mr Abbo might not be released tonight unless he meets his bail conditions. He declined to state the bail conditions or whether they had been communicated to the senator.

The police chief did not immediately clarify whether charges would be filed, or when.

The police have been under pressure to proceed with criminal prosecution of the senator, with many rights groups dismissing his apology as insufficient against the gravity of the physical assault that saw the female victim land in a hospital for eye inflammation.