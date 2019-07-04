GIZ organises workshop on women empowerment

Related News

The German Development Cooperation, Deutsche Geselischaft for Internationale Zusammenarbelt (GIZ) on Tuesday organised a workshop aimed at promoting skill acquisition for girls and women.

The workshop, which held at Green Legacy Resort in Abeokuta, had over 100 adolescent girls, women and others in attendance.

Speaking at the workshop, the Coordinator for Sustainable Economic Development, Hans-Ludwig Bruns, noted that there is a gender skills gap in the agriculture and construction sectors, “which are key sectors of the Skills Development for Youth Employment in Nigeria (SKYE)”.

“Youth, especially adolescent girls and women should take advantage of the labour market needs in the sectors of construction and agric. There are available trainings to enhance these technical skills that will boost employment and reduce poverty in Ogun State and across Nigeria,” he said.

Mr Hans-Ludwig Bruns, who heads the SKYE Programme, explained that the programme is aimed at bridging the gender skills gap and “we are currently offering TVET trainings through our partners”.

He said TVET provides demand-based skills for the job market or self-employment in Nigeria, tackles youth unemployment and underemployment and fights irregular migration.

The programme is a four-year programme funded by the German Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development. It is implemented by Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit.