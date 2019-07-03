Court jails three persons for child trafficking

Related News

The Federal High Court in Port-Harcourt, River State, has sentenced three persons to seven and five years imprisonment for human trafficking.

The convicts are Olujimi Mayokun, Peace Eze, and Adaugo Okafor.

This information was contained in a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the man and two women were on November 13 last year arraigned by NAPTIP on a six-count charge of child abduction and sale of person.

The act contravenes sections 13 and 21 of the Trafficking In Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act, 2015, the statement added.

It said NAPTIP operatives and a team from the Inspector-General of Police’s Monitoring Team had arrested the suspects during a joint operation.

“After thorough investigations, it was revealed that they abducted a two years old male child from Awka, Anambra State, and taken to Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

“The female suspects, Peace Eze and Adaugo Okafor, kidnapped their neighbour’s son, and after demanding for ransom payment from his parents, took the child to Port Harcourt where they met with Olujimi Mayokun who connived with them to sell the child in Port Harcourt, the boy was taken to Omega Power Ministry and sold to unknown persons.

“The presiding judge, J.K Omotosho, was very livid with the defendants, as all efforts made to locate the child have so far proved abortive, and they could not identify or locate to whom they sold the child.

“Having heard the prosecuting and defence counsels, the court found them guilty on all the six counts and thereafter sentenced the first defendant, Mr Mayorkun to three years imprisonment and a fine of two hundred and fifty thousand naira on the first count, and seven years imprisonment and a fine of three million naira on count two.

“The second and third defendants were sentenced to two years imprisonment and a fine of two hundred and fifty thousand naira each, on the third and fourth counts, and five years’ imprisonment with a fine of five million naira on the fifth and sixth counts.

The judge added that the sentences are to run concurrently.

The statement added that the director-general of NAPTIP, Julie Okah-Donli, while reacting to the news of the conviction, commended the efforts of the Nigeria Police in the investigations and arrests, but expressed her sadness that the child still has not been located.

Mrs Okah-Donli further empathized with the parents of the victim and assured them that no stone will be left unturned to ensure that their son is located, rescued and reunited with his family.

She, therefore, urged parents to be mindful of who they trust around their children, and report any suspicious characters to the Police or relevant authorities.

“The DG expressed her optimism that the child will be found, and called on the public to be watchful around their neighbourhood,” the statement added.