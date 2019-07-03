Elisha Abbo: Atiku advises senator to issue public apology over assault

Related News

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election, Atiku Abubakar, has condemned the alleged assault of a woman by a Nigerian senator.

PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday exclusively published a CCTV footage in which Elisha Abbo, the senator for Adamawa North district, was caught physically assaulting a nursing mother at an adult toy shop in Abuja.

Commenting on the issue in his Twitter handle on Wednesday, Mr Abubakar, who is from Adamawa State, condemned the action of the lawmaker and admonished him to issue a public apology.

“I’ve seen the alleged assault video involving Sen. Elisha Abbo. The video is sad, inexcusable. I know the Senator quite well. But the law is clear and leaders must lead by example.

“I advise him to publicly apologize, voluntarily go to the police and show a good example expected of a young leader. I also call on our party, the @OfficialPDPNig to take necessary disciplinary action and the @PoliceNG to ensure the law takes its full course,” he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Senate set up a seven-member ad-hoc committee to investigate the incident. The committee is to is expected to submit its findings in two weeks.

The police have also started an investigation into the incident, amidst calls for justice by human rights and women groups.