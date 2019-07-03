Buhari re-appoints Aghaeze as personal assistant on Photography

President Muhammadu Buhari during an audience with the group visit at the State House Tuesday in Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. JULY 2 2019.
President Muhammadu Buhari, has re-appointed Sunday Aghaeze, as his Personal Assistant on Photography.

The appointment, according to a letter signed by Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, took effect from May 29.

”I am pleased to inform you that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved your appointment as Personal Assistant to the President (State Photographer),” he said.

Mr Aghaeze was first appointed in 2016 by the president to the same post, where he served till his reappointment.

Mr Aghaeze, an award-winning photojournalist, prior to his appointment, was a photo editor with THISDAY Newspapers in Abuja.

He holds post-graduate diploma in Business Administration of University of Abuja, Higher National Diploma and National Diploma in Mass Communication, Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra and Auchi in Edo, respectively.

A widely travelled photo-journalist, Mr Aghaeze has covered the UN, World Bank, IMF, African First Ladies’ activities, in several countries in the Americas, Europe, Asia and Africa.

He was 2007 Best Photo Journalist of the year, and 2010 second runner up photo journalist, at Prof. Wole Soyinka Award 2010, among others.

He is a member of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), ‎Photo-journalists Association of Nigeria (PJAN), among others.

(NAN)

