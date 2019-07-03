Elisha Abbo: Lawyers call for arrest of senator accused of assault

Related News

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has called for the arrest of Elisha Abbo, the Nigerian senator caught on camera assaulting a woman at an adult toy shop in Abuja.

PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday exclusively reported Nigeria’s youngest senator being caught on camera physically assaulting a woman in Abuja.

The report ignited indignation across the country with the Senate, the police, and Mr Abbo’s Peoples Democratic Party announcing they were investigating the allegation.

Reacting in a statement on Wednesday, the Bwari branch of the NBA in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, called on the Inspector- General of Police to order Mr Abbo’s arrest.

The lawyers pledged free legal support for the victim and vowed to ensure that justice is served in the matter.

“We shall do everything within the law to ensure that justice is not only done but seen to be manifestly done,” the statement said.

The statement was signed by the secretary and the publicity secretary of the branch, Olalekan Oladapo and Ahmed Yusuf, respectively.

“We are seriously worried by the action of this Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in that video who ought to be a role model for young people in this country and we condemn same in very strong terms particularly at a time when Nigeria is struggling to redeem its image both at home and abroad.

“We also condemn in totality the role played by the Police officer in that video whose statutory role is to save life of everyone irrespective of his status.

This act in itself is tortuous and criminal in nature and violates the provisions of Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act 2015, the Penal Code Law and other relevant laws.

“We call on the Inspector General of Police, Director-General of NAPTIP and other relevant agencies to cause a thorough and dispassionate investigation into this dastardly act of Senator Elisha Abbo for the purpose of bringing him to book.

“We particularly call on the Police to take the lead because one of its own is seen playing an ignoble role in the video.”