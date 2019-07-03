Lawan sets up committee on Media and Public Affairs

Related News

Senate President Ahmed Lawan has announced a six-member ad-hoc committee on Media and Public Affairs.

He made the announcement at the start of plenary on Wednesday.

“We are going to set up an ad hoc committee on Media and Public Affairs for the meantime before the reconstitution of the standing committee on media and public affairs to work on our behalf with the media,” he said.

The committee will be chaired by the senator representing Ekiti South, Adedayo Adeyeye.

Mr Adeyeye will serve as the Senate’s spokesperson until the standing committee is set up.

Other members of the committee are Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed, Uba Sani, Abba Moro, Ifeanyi Ubah, and Betty Apiafi.