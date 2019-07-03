Lawan sets up committee on Media and Public Affairs

Senate President Ahmed Lawan
Senate President Ahmed Lawan[PHOTO CREDIT: @DrAhmadLawal

Senate President Ahmed Lawan has announced a six-member ad-hoc committee on Media and Public Affairs.

He made the announcement at the start of plenary on Wednesday.

“We are going to set up an ad hoc committee on Media and Public Affairs for the meantime before the reconstitution of the standing committee on media and public affairs to work on our behalf with the media,” he said.

The committee will be chaired by the senator representing Ekiti South, Adedayo Adeyeye.

Mr Adeyeye will serve as the Senate’s spokesperson until the standing committee is set up.

Other members of the committee are Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed, Uba Sani, Abba Moro, Ifeanyi Ubah, and Betty Apiafi.

Akwa Ibom advertD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.