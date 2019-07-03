NASS Leadership: PDP announces Chinda as House Minority Leader

Related News

Nigeria’s main opposition, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has announced Kingsley Chinda as its leader in the House of Representatives.

The party’s decision was contained in a letter dated June 26, 2019, and addressed to the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila.

An acknowledged copy of the letter sighted by PREMIUM TIMES was signed by its National Chairman, Uche Secondus, and its Secretary, Umar Tsauri.

Also selected were Chukwuka Onyema, Deputy Minority Leader; Yakubu Barde, Minority Whip; and Muraina Ajibola, Deputy Minority Whip.

The letter partly read; “in accordance with extant laws, House rules, conventions and general legislative practices worldwide, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) after wide consultations with house caucus, the party leadership from the geopolitical zones and the National Working Committee (NWC) hereby forward the names of the duly agreed and approved House Minority leadership as follows.”

A similar letter from the party was sent to the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, on the party’s choice of Enyinnaya Abaribe as its Minority Leader.

Mr Gbajabiamila, unlike his Senate counterpart, failed to announce various leadership of the house on Tuesday.

A member of the House ad-hoc committee on Media, Bamidele Salam, while defending the delay in the announcement said the House needed to consult.

He, however, said formal announcements would be made before the end of the week.