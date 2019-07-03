JUST IN: Senate sets up ad hoc committee to investigate Elisha Abbo

Related News

The Senate has set up a seven-member ad-hoc committee to investigate the assault incident by Elisha Abbo, a senator representing Adamawa North.

Mr Abbo was caught on camera assaulting a woman in a sex toy shop in Abuja.

The decision of the Senate to set up the committee followed a point of order raised by Uba Sani (APC, Kaduna Central).

The committee will be chaired by Sam Egwu.

Members of the committee are Oluremi Tinubu, Matthew Uroghide, and Stella Oduah.

Others are Dauda Haliru, Danladi Sankara and Mohammed Sani.

The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, asked the committee to investigate the matter and report back in two weeks.

Nigerians have been fuming on social media after a video showing the senator assaulting the woman emerged on this website.

Majority of the commentators called on the police to immediately arrest and prosecute the senator, a 41-year-old considered the youngest member of the 9th Senate.

Mr Abbo, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, was shown in the CCTV footage, published by PREMIUM TIMES, as he slapped the nursing mother who was trying to appease him.

The assault, which reportedly occurred on May 11, 2019, at an adult sex toy shop, was done in the presence of an armed policeman, who rather than assisting the victim, arrested her.

The senator has not responded to PREMIUM TIMES’ enquiry on the matter.

When the lawmaker was contacted by the Punch newspaper, he did not refute the allegation but assured the newspaper that he would provide a “robust response as soon as he was able to put a team together.”

On Twitter, the lawmaker attracted attention under the hashtag, #SenatorElishaAbbo.

“I just watched the video of Senator Elisha Abbo beating up a shop attendant,” one of Nigeria’s social media influencers, Japhet Omojuwa, said. “That Senator has the capacity for murder. He is a threat to humanity. His fellow senators must condemn that barbarian act, the ones that aren’t Barbarians themselves. He should be made to pay for that!”

“Utterly barbaric and shameful behaviour from Sen. Elisha Abbo, the youngest member of the Senate,” former Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode said. “This is unacceptable and something must be done about it. I call for his arrest and prosecution for assault and battery. I advise the young lady that was beaten to sue him!”

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Festus Keyamo, said, “The case of Senator Elisha Abbo is very straightforward: the Police MUST IMMEDIATELY take three steps: 1. Arrest him (no formal complaint is needed with the evidence on tape) 2. Obtain his statement (if he’s willing to make one) and that of the victim 3. Arraign him in court.”