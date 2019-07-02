Alleged N735m subsidy scam: Absence of defence counsel stalls hearing

EFCC
EFCC

The absence of a defence counsel, Olalekan Ojo, SAN, in an FCT High Court, on Tuesday, stalled hearing in the subsidy fraud suit filed against Adegibite Adetoye and Ponnle Abiodun, two directors of Origin Oil and Gas Limited.

The EFCC charged Messrs Adetoye, Abiodun and Origin Oil and Gas Limited with obtaining N735 million from the federal government as payment for the importation of 15,000mt of premium motor spirit (PMS) which they claim to have purchased from Vitol SA and imported into Nigeria through MT Silverie.

At the resumed sitting, the EFCC counsel, Steve Odiasa, informed the court that counsel to Origin Oil and Gas Limited, S. I Ameh, SAN, had called to inform him of his unavoidable absence in court.

The judge, Silvanus Oriji, then adjourned the case to July 3, since none of the counsels involved objected to the application for an adjournment by the senior advocate.

The EFCC prosecution counsel has so far called four witness to prove their case before the court.

The fourth prosecution witness, an operative of the EFCC, Chidi Nweke, told the court that the fourth quarter allocation in 2010 was given to the three defendants by the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) for the importation of PMS.

He alleged that the importation was carried out by the defendants using the M.T. Silverie, which was purportedly loaded offshore through Cotonou in January, 2011 and discharged its entire cargo with the quantity of 19,179,999 litres of PMS at Lister depot Apapa Lagos operated by ‘O and O’ PLC.

(NAN)

Akwa Ibom advertD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.