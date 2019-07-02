Lawan constitutes committee on ‘legislative agenda’

Related News

The Senate president, Ahmad Lawan, on Tuesday announced a 13-member adhoc committee on Legislative Agenda for the Ninth Senate.

This committee is charged with the responsibility of developing an effective and efficient Senate, in order to carry out its mandate of legislation, oversight and representation.

The committee is also expected to establish and maintain high ethical standards in the conduct of the Senate’s business.

The 13-member committee will be chaired by former governor of Kebbi State, Mohammed Adamu Aliero.

Members of the committee include Barau Jibrin (APC, Kano), Abdulfattah Buhari (APC, Oyo), Olubunmi Adetumbi (APC, Ekiti), Chimaronke Nnamani (PDP, Enugu), Uche Ekwunife (PDP, Anambra), Istifanus Gyang (PDP, Plateau) and Sadiq Suleiman Umar (APC, Kwara).

Others are Aishatu Ahmed Dahiru (APC, Adamawa), Dauda Haliru Jika (APC, Bauchi), Gershom Bassey (PDP, Cross River), Degi Eremienyo Biobaraku (APC, Bayelsa) and Ifeanyi Uba (YPP, Anambra).

Upon announcing the members, Mr Lawan gave the committee two weeks to submit its report.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mr Lawan, announced the principal officers for the Senate.

The announcement was made as he read out separate letters from the All Progressive Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at plenary on Tuesday.

The letters from the chairman of both parties stated that the new principal officers were unanimously nominated.

Yahaya Abdullahi (APC, Kebbi) was named Senate Leader and Ajayi Borrofice (APC, Ondo) as the Deputy Senate Leader.

The former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu is the new Chief Whip and Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi (APC, Niger).

The senator representing Abia Central, Enyinnaya Abaribe, is the Minority leader while Emmanuel Bwacha (PDP, Taraba) is the Deputy minority leader.

The FCT senator, Philip Aduda retains his position as Minority whip and Sahabi Yau (PDP, Zamfara) is the Deputy Minority Whip.