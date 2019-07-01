U.S. to train 144 Nigerian students on drone technology

Related News

The United States Consulate General in Lagos, on Monday said, it would train 144 Nigerian students on drone technology.

The Public Affairs Officer of the Consulate, Russell Brooks, made this known during the Nigerian Youth Drone Academy workshop in Lagos.

Mr Brooks said the training was in collaboration with the Global Air Drone Academy, a U.S. based academy.

He said pupils and students from 12 primary and secondary schools would participate in the workshop, learning how to assemble and fly drones.

He said drones were changing the world, hence, the need to pay attention to such technology.

According to him, drones are making agriculture more efficient, aiding search-and-rescue operations and delivering medicine to remote locations.

”The possibilities for drones to help make our world better are endless and I am glad that the U.S. Mission is able to play a role in building a better Nigeria by supporting this project.

”I am excited to welcome public and private high schools from Lagos and Abeokuta, as they learn to become a part of this trend in aviation technology.

”Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education is a big priority for the United States government, and we believe that every student throughout the world deserves a high quality education in STEM.

”This is in order to enhance their individual possibilities, as well as their ability to contribute to making our world a better place.

”Teaching children about drone technology is an ideal tool to introduce them to the fundamentals of STEM.

”It is a fun way to help them develop their cognitive, problem solving and critical thinking skills,” he said.

The officer said the U.S. Consulate-General was pleased to sponsor seminars and workshops by leaders in technological fields in both Nigeria and the United States who were actively advocating for increased education in STEM.

Mr Brooks said STEM education was one of the keys to any country’s economic success.

He said when the US ambassador to Nigeria, Stuart Symington, opened the American Space in Yaba in 2017; he pledged the U.S. government’s support for projects that would expand the use of technology in Nigeria.

Accorded to him, the U.S. government has since funded a number of projects to increase STEM education in different parts of the country.

”We hosted RoboRAVE, a robotics education programme across several locations in Nigeria in 2017 and 2018.

”We funded the establishment of a technology hub in Lagos that provides technology training and mentoring for persons living with disabilities.

”Last year we inaugurated the Global Air Media workshops in Lagos and in recognition of the programme’s success, we are repeating it this year,” he said.

The Co-Founder of Global Air Media, Eno Umoh, said there were thousands of areas to apply drone technology.

”You can use drone in agriculture, utility, hospital, emergency response, among others.

“When building a drone, it is important to identify the particular problem it is going to solve,” Mr Umoh said.

He said that people were skeptical about drones because of privacy, hence, the need to ensure ethical use by regulating it.

He added that the trainees would also be enlightened on the safety and ethics of flying drone.

(NAN)