Man arrested for allegedly raping teenager

Related News

The police in Ogun State have arrested a 30-year-old man, Segun Olawoyin, for allegedly raping the 16-year-old daughter of his friend.

Mr Olawoyin allegedly committed the crime at the residence of the victim’s parents while they were attending a church service.

Police spokesperson in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, told journalists on Sunday in Abeokuta that the suspect committed the crime at Mapara Makogi area of Ibafo in Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of the state.

“The arrest of the suspect followed a report by the victim who reported at Ibafo police station that the suspect, who is a family member, came to their house on the said date at about 1:30 p.m asking for her parents,” Mr Oyeyemi said.

“She stated further that having realised that her parents had gone to church, the suspect grabbed her and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her. In an attempt to rescue herself, she gave the suspect serious bite, but he still had his way, hence she complained”, the police said.

Alleged rapist, Olawoyin Segun.

Mr Oyeyemi said upon the report, the divisional police officer in Ibafo, Abiodun Ayinde, sent detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect who confessed to being a friend to the family of the victim claimed not to know what came over him that made him do such thing to the girl who always saw him as her brother.”

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police, Bashir Makama, has ordered the transfer of the suspect to anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for proper investigation and prosecution.