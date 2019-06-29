NiMET predicts rains, thunderstorms for Sunday

Cloud
Cloud

Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) has predicted thunderstorm activities, rains over the North East and coastal region, with cloudy morning over most parts of the country for Sunday.

The NiMET`s “Weather Outlook” on Saturday in Abuja predicted cloudy conditions over central states with chances of thunderstorms in the morning.

The agency predicted thunderstorms over Abuja, Plateau, Kaduna, Benue, Yola, Jalingo and Mambilla plateau axis later in the day with day and night temperatures of 25 to 32 degree Celsius and 17 to 25 degree Celsius.

According to NiMET, cloudy conditions are anticipated over northern states with chances of thunderstorm over Nguru, Damaturu, Bauchi, Kano and Katsina in the morning hours.

It further predicted thunderstorms over Bauchi, Kano, Katsina and Nguru while other parts will be in partly cloudy condition later in the day.

NiMET predicted day and night temperatures for the region as 29 to 32 degree Celsius and 22 to 25 degree Celsius respectively.

“For Southern States, cloudy morning is anticipated with chances of rains over the coastal region.

“Moderate rains are anticipated over the entire region in the afternoon/evening hours with day and night temperatures of 27 to 32 degree Celsius and 20 to 23 degree Celsius, respectively,” NiMET predicted.

(NAN)

Akwa Ibom advert

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.