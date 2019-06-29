How COZA pastor allegedly raped my friend – Stella Damasus

Related News

Nigerian actress and producer, Stella Damasus, has also accused the Senior Pastor of the Common Wealth Zion Assembly (COZA), Biodun Fatoyinbo, of raping a friend of hers.

Ms Damasus made the fresh allegation in a series of tweets via @stelladamasus, her official Twitter handle, on Friday night.

The controversial Abuja-based cleric is facing a similar allegation levelled by Busola Dakolo, wife of a popular singer, Timi Dakolo.

On Saturday, the police said it would require a formal complaint of wrongdoing against Mr Fatoyinbo before it could take criminal actions against him.

In her post on social media, Ms Damascus, who disclosed that she just spoke with a friend of hers, described the alleged victim’s experience as “shocking.”

Wondering why people are expressing doubts over Busola’s allegation, Mrs Damasus tweeted that her friend informed “people around” the pastor of the alleged rape “but they all suppressed it.”

Ms Damasus tweeted:

“Some people have mastered the art of manipulation and brainwashing. It’s not easy to break free from that. God help and heal us.”

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Fatoyinbo, in a press statement signed by him on Friday, denied the allegations by Mrs Dakolo. He also gave indication that he would press both criminal and civil charges against Busola.

Outrage

Meanwhile, a Nigerian lawyer, Joe Abah, also shared his thought via @DrJoeAbah on the matter.

He challenged the pastor to go ahead with his threat to sue Busola Dakolo.

According to Mr Abah, he is willing to support the Dakolos in the event of an eventual lawsuit.

Also on Friday, Abike Dabiri, a former aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, on her Twitter page vowed to support Mrs Dakolo.

Mrs Dabiri, the chairperson of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, also promised to take legal actions against Mr Fatoyinbo.

Backstory

Busola Dakolo, the wife of popular artiste, Timi Dakolo, has spoken about how she survived a rape ordeal by the founder of The Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Mr Fatoyinbo.

Mr Fatoyinbo, who has also been implicated in several sexual scandals, runs the Abuja headquarters of his church with his wife, Modele.

Mrs Dakolo opened up about her ordeal in a YouTube interview with Chude Jideonwo published on Friday by the channel, YNaija.