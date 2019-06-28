NAFDAC suspends implementation of new tariffs

Related News

The governing council of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has suspended implementation of its new tariffs.

The implementation was expected to have commenced on June 1 but did not go down well with some ‘stakeholders’ who resisted it, the agency explained.

According to a statement signed by its Director of Public Affairs, Abubakar Jimoh, the decision became necessary following the agitations against the new tariffs.

The chairman of NAFDAC governing council, Inuwa Abdul-Kadir, however, said the decision to review the tariffs was taken after a ‘marathon stakeholders forum’ and meeting of the governing council.

He said that all ‘NAFDAC stakeholders’ affected by the new tariffs would henceforth revert to payment of the old tariffs until further notice.

He did not elaborate on the issues that led to the contention.

He, however, said the status quo remains while NAFDAC will continue to dialogue with all the concerned stakeholders.

According to Mr Abdul-Kadir, the council considered ‘substantially’ the inputs of the stakeholders in arriving at a new tariff regime, which will soon be released by the agency after doing all the needful including sensitising the public before it becomes effective.

”The need to carry along our stakeholders in decision making is in line with global best practices. NAFDAC will continue to promote the manufacture, exportation and importation of good, quality products.

“We need to promote local manufacture of regulated products as part of the Federal Government’s concerted efforts to create jobs and increase Foreign Exchange earnings by our dear nation.

“Nigeria has the potential of producing pharmaceutical products for the domestic consumption and export to West African countries,” he said

Mr Abdul Kadir stressed the need for NAFDAC to procure new laboratory equipment, operational vehicles and other facilities to enable it to render quality and efficient regulatory services.

The emergency council meeting was preceded by a stakeholders forum held in Lagos which was attended by captains of industry, representatives of various sectoral groups such as Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Group of MAN, Association of Pharmaceutical Importers of Nigeria (APIN), Indian pharmaceutical Importers, National Association of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises, Civil Society Organisation and the Media.