Deputy Speaker appoints spokesperson, other officers

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Wase, has appointed Umar Puma as his Chief Press Secretary.

This was contained in a statement by an assistant director in the office of the deputy speaker on Thursday.

Until his appointment, Mr Puma of People’s Daily newspaper was the Chairman of the House of Representatives press corps.

Also appointed as Chief of Staff is Aminu Malle, a former member of the House of Representatives.

Others include Nanven Nimfel, Special Adviser, Political Affairs; Sani Abdu, Special Adviser, Budget; Lumumba Dah Adeh, Special Assistant; Abdullahi Mohammed, Special Assistant, Economic Matters and Suleiman Abubakar, Special Assistant, Investment.

According to the release, “the appointments takes immediate effect.‎”

Mr Wase was elected unopposed as Deputy Speaker of the house, following a keen contest between Femi Gbajabiamila and Umar Bago that produced the former as speaker.

Messrs Gbajabiamila and Wase were the preferred candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and contested on the same ticket.

Mr Gbajabiamila is yet to make any major appointments.