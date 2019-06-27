$9.5m FIFA grant: Court reserves ruling in application to join Pinnick, Sanusi

Court symbol used to illustrate the story.
An FCT High Court, Maitama, on Thursday reserved ruling in the application filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to join the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President, Amaju Pinnick; and Secretary-General, Mohammed Sanusi, in the alleged misappropriation of $9.5 million FIFA grant.

The EFCC dragged three officials of the Federation before the court in an alleged $9.5 million FIFA grant misappropriation before applying on April 30 to join both Messrs Pinnick and Sanusi in the matter as co-defendants.

Those being tried earlier are Christopher Andekin, NFF Director of Administration and Finance; Reagan Zaka, cashier; and Fadanari Mamza, Head, Finance and Account Department.

The EFCC charged the defendants with five counts bordering on criminal conspiracy, breach of trust and misappropriation.

The anti-graft agency alleged that they conspired between January 8 and 26, 2015 to commit the offence, contrary to Section 97 of Penal Code.

Mr Andekin was alleged to have been entrusted with money meant for the development of football in Nigeria, a grant from world football body, the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA).

He was alleged to have fraudulently diverted 1.3 million dollars from the NFF domiciliary account with Zenith Bank, an act that is contrary to Section 311 of the Penal Code.

Mr Zaka, on his part, was said to have fraudulently diverted 7.2 million dollars from the FIFA grant, while Mr Mamza was alleged of diverting 2. 3 million dollars.

The defendants all pleaded not guilty to the charge.

At the resumed sitting while adopting processes filed in support of the application, prosecuting counsel, Steve Odiase, urged the court to grant the application.

According to him, the charge filed by the government against the first, second and both Messrs Pinnick and Sanusi at the Federal High Court in Abuja was different from the one at the FCT High Court.

On his part, counsel for the defendants, Festus Ukpe, while adopting affidavits opposing the joinder, urged the court to refuse the application.

After listening to submissions of counsel, Mr Affen reserved ruling on the application until a date that will be communicated to parties.

(NAN)

