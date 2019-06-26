If Borno govt. had trained their girl child, we would not have Boko Haram – Official

Related News

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Sonny Echeonu, has said if Borno State had been training their female children, Boko Haram would not be in existence.

He said this at the 100 year anniversary of ‘Save The Children’, which held at Transcorp Hilton on Tuesday.

The official made this statement while commending the ‘Save The Children’ project on their intervention in the education sector in Nigeria, particularly in the states affected by the Boko Haram insurgency.

“When we visited the IDP camps last month in Borno State, let me announce to you that it was only teachers from Save The Children that were found teaching in the IDP camps,” he said.

Mr Echeonu, who was represented by Nkiru Osisioma, said ‘Save the Children’ project has been assisting in capacity building in a program called Safe School Declaration.

She said the programme is aimed at ensuring schools are protected from attacks and the military men are not allowed to use schools as their base.

Mrs Osisioma said before the ministers left last month, the Federal Executive Council had approved the implementation of Safe School Declaration in Nigeria.

The Representative of the Perm Sec said the reason certain states are delaying in implementing the Child Right Act in their states is that some governors are culprits of child abuse themselves.

“About 20 states have implemented it but it’s not all the states, because some governors are culprits. They wed underage children. They don’t want to implement it in their states. Even some of the National Assembly members, they wed underage children”, she said.

Mrs Osisioma announced that there is a new rule enforced by the Ministry of Education which states that if you are not a professional teacher, registered with the Teacher’s Association, then you cease to be a teacher.

UNICEF speaks

Meanwhile, the Chief of Child Protection, United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Milan Kidane, said UNICEF stands together with Save the Children in the firm belief that investing in children is a fundamental responsibility without which development is impossible.

Mrs Kidane, who was the representative of UNICEF at the event, said that the first way to make the plight of children better is to listen to them and hear what they have to say.

“The first role is to actually listen, to really understand what they want us to do and design programs that address their concerns not concerns that we think they need,” she said.

She said it is time that all states of the country implement and apply the Child Rights Act.

According to her, “Another point is, coming together as one and making sure we are responding to the needs of each child because one child does not need just one response”.

The UNICEF representative also said it is necessary to ensure that we have the right political leadership for the children.

Also speaking at the event, the Senator of the Kwara central senatorial district, Ibrahim Oloriegbe, said there is a need to realise the peculiar and special needs of children.

“They are not adults, they are helpless and it is the responsibility of the adults to protect them and not exploit them,” he said