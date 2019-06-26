Number Plates: No Going Back On Clampdown – FRSC

Related News

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has said there is no going back on its decision to clamp down on motorcycles and tricycles without number plates and their drivers without the class “A” driver’s license.

The Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi, had earlier given the order in accordance with the provisions of Section 10 Sub Section 4(h) and (i) of the FRSC (Establishment) Act, 2007.

The clampdown is to take effect from August 1.

According to a statement signed by the corps spokesperson, Bisi Kazeem, the move is to curb the growing rate of crimes and crashes associated with Motorcycles and Tricycles and the quest to improve upon the existing National Drivers and Vehicles Database.

Mr Kazeem said that in order to ensure an easy process of acquisition of the number plates and the Class “A” Driver’s license, the Corps Marshal has notified Motor Licensing Authorities (MLAs) across the country to make the processes less cumbersome for applicants so that motorcycle and tricycle operators can have a hitch-free process of acquisition of the Uniform Licensing Scheme Products.

Applicants who desire to acquire fresh class “A” License must first present themselves for driving test at the Vehicle Inspection Office before advancing to the capturing unit for the continuation of the process.

Mr Kazeem said the corps will no longer take any more excuses as far as Class ‘A’ License and number plate registration are concerned.

“All tricycle and motorcycle operators must be licensed before they could be allowed to operate so as to enhance established processes for fishing out untrained and unqualified drivers on the roads,” he said.

Mr Kazeem said in order not to undermine the successes recorded by the Corps through the proactive deployment of the National Vehicle Identification Scheme, especially in the area of national security Intelligence, the clampdown has become imperative as reports of crimes associated with motorcycles and tricycles keep growing.

Mr Oyeyemi had earlier issued directives to commanding officers to engage relevant stakeholders and associations. Public Education Officers are also to sensitise the riders on the need to register their motorcycles and tricycles.

The corps also advised the general public to stop patronising motorcycles and tricycles without number plates.

This is because they stand at risk of being exposed to safety and security hazards associated with criminals using tricycles and motorcycles to perpetrate their nefarious acts.

Motorists are also advised to call the FRSC Toll-free number 122 in case of crashes, obstructions and other forms of road emergencies.