Presidency welcomes support of 60 parties for Buhari

FILE: President Buhari campaigning in Delta State. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official twitter handle of President Buhari]

The presidency on Tuesday welcomed the endorsement of 2019 Presidential Elections, described as free, fair and credible, by 60 presidential candidates and chairmen of their parties, urging opposition to accept loss with grace and maturity.

According to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu in Abuja on Tuesday, the presidency was reacting to the press conference of the joint forum of the candidates.

He said the presidency assured Nigerians that President Muhammadu Buhari would look into the Electoral Act as the candidates had advised.

”We are encouraged by the patriotism of the presidential candidates expressed in clear and matured language.

”We are convinced that regardless of our different political persuasions we can work together to improve electoral integrity in Nigeria,’’ Mr Shehu said.

He added that the ”presidency is in agreement with the joint forum that despite the temporary setbacks experienced at the beginning, INEC managed to produce an election in which the voice of the ordinary people counted.

”Democracy is founded on the will of the people and INEC did well to ensure this outcome was achieved in the 2019 elections.’’

Mr Shehu restated that “the success of democracy does not only depend on electoral laws, but also on behaviour, character and attitude of politicians.’’

He also reiterated that “do-or-die politics is a threat to the success of electoral laws and democracy. And you don’t need to kill in order to serve the people.’’

The presidential aide said the presidency assured members of the joint forum of the 60 political parties and chairmen of parties that the president would not spare any effort in signing the Electoral Act into law after looking into it.

