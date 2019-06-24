What the weather would look like on Tuesday

clouds
Picture of the sky used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit: Jane's Weather]

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted moderate rains over the country on Tuesday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Monday in Abuja, predicted cloudy morning over the central states with chances of thunderstorms over Gombe, Jos, Bauchi, Mambilla Plateau, Nassarawa and Abuja in the morning hours.

It also predicted cloudy conditions in the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures of 23 to 31 degree Celsius and 17 to 24 degree Celsius.

According to NiMET, thunderstorms are anticipated over Northeastern region while partly cloudy to cloudy conditions are anticipated over the Northwest of the country in the morning hours.

NiMET predicted thunderstorms over the Northwest in the afternoon/evening period and the cloudy condition above Northeast with day and night temperatures of 32 to 35 degree Celsius and 22 to 25 degree Celsius.

“Moderate and intermittent rains are anticipated over the Southern States with day and night temperatures of 28 to 30 degree Celsius and 21 to 23 degree celsiu.

“Moderate rains are expected over the country in the next 24 hours,” the agency predicted.

(NAN)

