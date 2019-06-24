Nigeria not a fragile state — World Bank

The World Bank Group on addressing Fragility, Conflict and Violence (FCV) has said Nigeria is not a fragile state even with the current security challenges.

FCV Adviser, Amara Konneh, made this known on Monday during a meeting by the group to address fragility, conflict and violence affecting some countries.

He said the World Bank Group is focused on addressing FCV and as an institution has a way of classifying a country fragile, after critical assessment.

“Nigeria is not a fragile country but there is need to address some issues to prevent it from being a fragile state,” he said.

Mr Konneh noted that the objective of FCV was to address the drivers of FCV in affected countries and their impact on vulnerable populations with the end goal of contributing to peace and prosperity.

He said this could be achieved by helping countries escape fragility trap, protect essential institution and deliver critical services such as health and education.

He, however, said the group would not only address the root cause of FCV, but would partner private sectors to create job stability to increase growth.

The spokesperson of the Presidential Committee on Victims Support Fund, Alkasim Abdulkadir, said the Nigeria government should do more in terms of conflict prevention and resolution.

He said most of the violence in the country was driven by poverty and high level of unemployment.

