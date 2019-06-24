Man commits suicide by hanging – Police

Hanging rope [Photo credit: crimefeed.com]
Hanging rope used to illustrate the story [Photo credit: crimefeed.com]

The police command in Lagos has confirmed that a 27-year-old man, Omotola Onayemi, also known as `Ola-brain’, on Monday, committed suicide for alleged frustration.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident happened in Epe Local Government Area of Lagos State, at about 5:30 a.m. on Monday.

Ademola Ogunjobi, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Epe Branch, confirmed the incident in an interview with NAN.

According to him, the police have confirmed the incident of a young man that committed suicide by hanging in early hours of today.

“The corpse has been deposited in a mortuary at Epe General Hospital for further investigation,’’ the DPO said.

An eyewitness, Tunde Badmus, told NAN, that the incident happened at Idi-Aba area of Epe.

He said that the young man committed suicide by hanging himself to death early hours of Monday.

According to Mr Badmus, the deceased was once a ‘yahoo-yahoo’ boy before his mother stopped him from such acts.

“The young man was found roaming around the streets and probably felt frustrated after leaving the yahoo-yahoo job and decided to hang himself.

“I was surprised seeing him dead by hanging early hour of today in the area,” he said.

He said that the corpse has been taking to a mortuary for further investigation/claims.

NAN reports that the deceased mother, who is a widow, declined comments as she was still in shock.

(NAN)

