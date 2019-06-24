Group seeks African delegates’ support at Bonn climate talks

Related News

The Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF) has expressed concerns that the U.S. and other global north countries may be bullying African countries in order to obstruct discussions on fossil fuel industry interference at the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The group is calling on delegates from the African region attending the experts’ meeting at the conference to join the Least Developed Countries (LDC) in saying no to corporate bullying and demand a Conflict of Interest (COI) Policy as a framework of checks and balances for all non-party stakeholders.

This, the group said, would help weed out those that greatly contribute to the climate crisis that use their access within the space to weaken policy.

The UN Climate Change Conference is holding in Bonn, Germany, from June 17 to 27.

“The U-turn by the African negotiating bloc on the COI issue is suspicious,” said Nnimmo Bassey, HOMEF’s executive director.

“It is disheartening that an issue as important as protecting the climate negotiations from industry meddling is now subjected to a carrot and stick experiment by US and countries of the global North.”

According to HOMEF, African negotiating block spoke strongly in support of the COI policy in the climate negotiations in 2018 but now openly oppose the same recommendation.

The group further noted that U.S. often bullies the developing nations, using development aid and other leverage points to silence them.

Given its opposition to the climate change policy over the last four years, Mr Bassey questioned whether the U.S. was up to its old tricks again, especially given their veiled threat in response to the LDC’s position, that a conflict of interest policy would somehow harm parties with great interest in renewable energy, knowing that this was an area of interest to developing countries.

Mr Bassey said the disappointing position of the African delegation on the COI issue in the Bonn talks gave little hope for impacted citizens of the African continent who look up to them to lift off the heavy burden of the climate crisis weighing on their shoulders.

He commended Uganda for braving the odds to become the lead voice for a COI policy and framework in the LDCs, insisting that what delegates from other African countries should do is get out of their stupor and support the LDCs to save Africa.

“A COI framework is key to keeping big polluters and their allies out of the room to pave way for real solutions to the climate crisis. Now is the time for African governments to take a stand. Enough is enough,” he said.