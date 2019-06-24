We will perform better than eighth House — Gbajabiamila

Femi Gbajabiamila
Femi Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Sunday, said Nigerians should expect better service delivery from the ninth National Assembly.

Mr Gbajabiamila gave the commitment in Lagos while speaking at a reception dinner organised for him by the state government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the dinner was attended by prominent personalities including Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State and Simon Lalong of Plateau State.

National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu; a former governor of Ogun State, Segun Osoba; and a former governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajumobi, were also among those present.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, were with Mr Gbajabiamila to receive guests at the dinner.

The Speaker said though the eighth National Assembly did its best, Nigerians expected the ninth one to surpass the achievements of the last assembly.

He promised that the new assembly would do better than the eighth assembly and would meet the expectations of Nigerians.

The Speaker said the new assembly, particularly the House of Representatives, would do things differently to get better results.

Mr Gbajabiamila assured Nigerians that the new House would make hard work and commitment its watchwords in order to meet the aspirations of Nigerians.

”There is so much work to be done but little time to do it.We are going to work hard, we are going to do things differently.

”We can’t do a thing over and over again and get a different result. The ninth assembly is going to do things differently for the good of Nigerians.

”The eighth assembly did its best, but we will do better. We will do our best in the service in the service of the country.

”We started with a slogan nation-building is a joint task, it cannot be done by one person. The ninth assembly would work for the good of the country.

”We will put into practical terms the meaning of leadership; we are not just going to talk the talk, but we are going to walk the talk,” he said.

Mr Gbajabiamila promised to be the ‘Speaker of all’ and not that of any particular region or state.

He thanked the people of Lagos for electing him for a record fifth term in the House of Representatives, saying he would not take their support for granted.

Meanwhile, Mr Sanwo-Olu described Mr Gbajabiamila as a very cerebral and competent lawmaker.

He said the state was proud to see him emerge as the Speaker of the ninth House of Representatives.

The governor, while congratulating Mr Gbajabiamila, said people expected so much from him.

He urged him to use his office to better the lot of the people.

NAN reports that the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Wase; Rep. Abdulmumin Jibrin and other members of the lower chamber spoke in turns, highlighting the leadership qualities of Mr Gbajabiamila. (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.