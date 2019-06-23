Insecurity: Nigerian senator wants death penalty for kidnappers

Related News

A senator, Abdulfatai Buhari (APC-Oyo North), on Sunday recommended capital punishment for kidnapping and other forms of violent crimes in order to tackle growing insecurity in the country.

Mr Buhari told journalists in Ibadan that the spate of kidnapping and killings across the country would continue unabated if such a drastic measure was not taken.

NAN reports that Mr Buhari was the former Chairman, Senate Committee on ICT and Cybercrime, in the 8th National Assembly.

The lawmaker lamented the upsurge in kidnappings and killings across the country, saying violent crimes were becoming a lucrative business for those involved.

“These heinous crimes against humanity have gone beyond the normal Fulani herdsmen attacks and have become a real trade for those who engage in them.

“Let me be honest with you, the situation is nationwide and very worrisome. I believe and I am afraid because Nigerians themselves are yet to take drastic measures.

“I believe by the time anyone caught in the act faces death penalty other people will learn and stop.

“Kidnappers have been arrested nothing has been done to them. I believe taking them to court is a longer process,’’ he said.

He recalled how the increasing rate of drug peddling was stemmed in the 80s through a drastic measure, adding that lots of people abandoned the trade as soon as government made those caught in the act to face the firing squad.

The lawmaker said that the absence of such a punitive measure gives those involved in the recent inhuman activities liberty to continue recruiting young people.

”Today, going to Saudi Arabia, Bangkok, Singapore or India with drugs or to commit other forms of crime attracts death penalty and such had to an extent stemmed the trend.

“Nigerians are very stubborn people; they won’t change except there is a deterrent. These people collect cash from victims and take it to banks but the banks have not been reporting receipt of strange money accounts,” he said.

He called on Nigerians to collaborate with security agencies by providing them vital information on strange persons and movements around them.

Mr Buhari recalled the recent abduction of a former minister’s son in Oyo State, noting that the hoodlums could not have operated without information.

“I am sure some people would have supplied information to the culprits on the movement of the former minister’s son and the location of his farm.

“Nobody will tell me that Fulani herdsmen came from Niger Republic to abduct him without information,’’ he said.

The lawmaker also called on the current administration do the needful, saying the major function of any government was the security of lives and properties.

Senator Abdulfatai Buhari

He gave an assurance that the National Assembly would deliberate on the insecurity in the country when it reconvened, adding that it would seek expert opinion and give the necessary backing.

Buhari further cautioned Nigerians against the politicisation of whatever measures were evolved to stem the trend, saying insecurity knows no political party, tribe, religion or status.

(NAN)