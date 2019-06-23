Police deny relationship with company over background check number

Related News

The police have denied reports allegedly credited to Ace of Spade Consult Nigeria Limited that members of the public would from July 1, have opportunity to sign up and acquire police background check number.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Frank Mba, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the report that a dedicated website would be launched by the police to acquire the number was false.

He said the police had no plans to unveil any such dedicated website for purposes of carrying out background checks in the manner stated in the report.

Mr Mba said that although the police would continue to work with private entities in evolving technologically driven solutions for addressing security challenges in the country, but not in the manner portrayed by the company.

“The Force, however, wishes to state that in the instant case, the claims by Ace of Spades Consult are unfortunately a pack of lies.

“Members of the public are, therefore, advised not to allow themselves to be wheedled under the pretext of acquiring a Police Background Check Number through Ace of Spades Consult.

“It is, therefore, at the expense and risk of any individual or organization that allow themselves to be defrauded,” the police spokesman said.

Mr Mba said that investigations into circumstances surrounding the purported claims and report had commenced.

(NAN)