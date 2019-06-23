Osinbajo arrives U.S. for meeting with Pence, others

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence. [Phtoo credit: The Hill]

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has arrived in New York on a four-day visit to the United States.

Mr Osinbajo and members of his entourage arrived the Sheltair wing of the John F. Kennedy International Aiport at 12.38 a.m. local time (5:38 a.m. Nigerian time) and was received by the Nigerian Ambassador to the U.S., Sylvanus Nsofor.

Other Nigerian officials of the country’s missions with Mr Nsofor included Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Tijani Mohammad-Bande; and the Consul-General of Nigeria in New York, Mr Ben Okoyen.

The vice president is scheduled to meet with his U.S. counterpart, Mike Pence, in Washington on Wednesday, according to presidential spokesman, Laolu Akande.

Mr Akande said in a statement on Saturday that both leaders would discuss matters of mutual interests between Nigeria and the U.S.

Ahead of his meeting with Mr Pence, Mr Osinbajo would be the guest speaker at a forum tagged “A Conversation With Vice President Yemi Osinbajo: Nigeria’s Economic Prospects”.

The event would be hosted by the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), an independent and nonpartisan think tank established to help Americans better understand the world.

The vice president is expected to speak on Nigeria’s economic recovery, investment and growth opportunities, and the recent general elections.

(NAN)

