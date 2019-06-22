NPA redeploys port managers

Related News

The management of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has announced the immediate redeployment of some port managers along with the appointment of a new technical assistant (administration) to the managing director.

A statement by NPA spokesperson, Jatto Adams, said the new changes are in a bid to reposition the nation’s seaports for improved service delivery in line with next level mantra of the Buhari led administration.

In the latest redeployment, the erstwhile Port Manager Lagos Port Complex (LPC), Aisha Ali Ibrahim, has been moved to the headquarters as Assistant General Manager Operations while Olotu Bolanle Funmilayo, Manager Calabar Port, takes over as Port Manager of LPC.

Umar Abubakar Garba is the new Port Manager TCIP. He was Port Manager at the Rivers Port Complex. Simon Okeke remains Port Manager, Delta Ports while Asien Marie Ehemeiri replaces Mrs Olotu as the new Port Manager for Calabar Port.

Akporherhe Emmanuel moves to corporate headquarters as Principal Manager Safety as Alhassan Ismaila Abubakar retains his position as Port Manager Onne Port. Yunusa Ibrahim Anji, Principal Manager Environment, moves to Rivers Port as the new Port Manager.

Isah Idris Danazumi is now the new Technical Assistant (Administration) to the Managing Director. He takes over from Musa Shehu Yaro who now moves to Procurement Division as Assistant General Manager.

The Managing Director, Hadiza Bala Usman, enjoined the new appointees to rise up to any challenge in their respective roles as the Authority is poised to deliver on its mandate to facilitate international trade in a safe and secured environment.