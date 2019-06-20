Ex- Gov Audu’s son joins Kogi guber race

Related News

Mona Mustapha Audu, son of late former Kogi State Governor, Abubakar Audu, has advised traditional rulers in the state to stay away from politics.

Mr Audu, who is aspiring to be the next Kogi State governor on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), gave the advice on Thursday in Abuja.

He spoke at a news conference where he unveiled his blue print for the state.

According to him, it is the people of the state that can decide who becomes their next governor and not the traditional rulers.

Mr Audu said if the state`s incumbent governor had performed well in office, he would not need to lobby the presidency for its endorsement.

He stressed that his desire was to improve the lot of the people of Kogi.

The Kogi governorship election comes up in November.

(NAN)