Two people jailed five years each for alleged kidnap

Court
Court symbol used to illustrate the story.

An Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court on Thursday sentenced two persons, Lawal Abdullahi (32) and Abubakar Abdullahi (33), to five years imprisonment.

The convicts, whose addresses were not provided, were arraigned on a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy, threat of violence and attempt to kidnap.

The prosecutor, Oriyomi Akinwale, told the court that the convicts committed the offences on April 27 at about 4:00 p.m. in Ayede-Ekiti.

Mr Akinwale said that the convicts conspired to demand money using threats against one Alhaji Garba.

He also said the convicts threatened to deploy violence against the complainant as well as conspired to extort and kidnap the complainant.

The prosecutor added that the convicts demanded N10 million from him.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 516, 86, and 407 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor said one of the convicts, Lawal Abdullahi, had married the complainant’s daughter and used his position to conspire with the second to hatch the plot kidnapping the complainant and asking for N10million.

He said that the convicts threatened that if the complainant failed to provide the money, they would kidnap and kill him.

Mr Akinwale said that the complainant promised to give the convicts N500,000 out of the N10 million they demanded.

The prosecutor said the complainant later took the number that the convicts used to call him and reported them to the police.

He told the court that the convicts were tracked by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Intelligence Response Team in Ekiti State to Ijebu-Ode in Ogun.

Mr Akinwale said the convicts were apprehended in Ijebu-Ode and brought to Ekiti State where the offences were committed.

Although the duo pleaded not guilty, Magistrate Timothy Abe sentenced each convict to five years imprisonment on the first count, one year on the second count and five years on the third count.

He, however, said the sentences were to run concurrently. (NAN)

