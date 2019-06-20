Nigerian governors move to tackle insecurity

Related News

The Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) says it will soon set up a security committee at the National Economic Council (NEC) level as part of its commitment to curb insecurity in the country.

The chairman of the forum and Governor of Ekiti, Kayode Fayemi, on Wednesday, disclosed this in a statement he personally signed in Abuja.

Mr Fayemi said the agenda of the new leadership includes “strengthening of the NGF secretariat to support economic advisory, policy advisory, knowledge management, and public financial management”.

He said the agenda of the forum will include security, human capital development, jobs creation, constitutional reform, particularly devolution of powers.

“The forum resolved to set up a security committee at the National Economic Council level and retain security as a recurring item on its agenda for the foreseeable future, in order to continue to monitor development on the security situation,” Mr Fayemi said.

He also said members of the forum resolved to relaunch its flagship State Peer Review Mechanism programme designed to assist states to foster good governance.

According to him, “it would also help to accelerate the rate of development through periodic reviews of progress made by state governments”.

The governor said the NGF has agreed to hold a one-day interactive session with international financial institutions, the World Bank and the Bill And Melinda Gates Foundation.

He said the event would focus on the ongoing development engagements across states as from June 26.

“The event will also host an Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) retreat with the Joint Tax Board and Chairmen of the Internal Revenue Service of states.”