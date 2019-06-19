End attacks on Taraba communities now, Buhari orders security forces

Muhammadu Buhari [Photo: Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari [Photo: Presidency]

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the current wave of attacks on the people of Kona in Taraba State.

He also ordered security forces to end the violence immediately and decisively.

The President warned that attacks on innocent people in the name of revenge or whatever motives would not be tolerated by the government.

According to President Buhari, “No group of people has the right to surround innocent people and unleash murderous violence on them.”

He said resorting to self-help is an invitation to anarchy, which in turn will make everyone unsafe.

President Buhari noted that in a cycle of violence characterised by revenge and counter-revenge, there are no winners.

The President said that in a state of permanent hostilities, people undermine not only law and order, but also their own ability to conduct their everyday businesses in peace.

“I always wonder how people can conduct their businesses in the absence of peace and tranquillity because violence ruins everything and leaves the people worse off,” he said.

According to President Buhari, “It is difficult to build a virile nation where hate and intolerance dominate the people’s minds. It’s easier to destroy than to build. People should count the economic costs of this violence to their own lives.”

The President warned that a situation where community leaders abandon their responsibilities and allow thugs to set the agenda is dangerous for peace and security in the country.

He criticised leaders who publicly preach the virtues of peace, but privately promote hate and intolerance which ultimately culminate in violent destruction of life and property.

Despite the efforts of the military and police, large swathes of the nation are currently under the siege of bandits and kidnappers, with attendant loss of lives and properties recorded.

